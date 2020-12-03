Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

