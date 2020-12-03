Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.24.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

