Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.62.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

