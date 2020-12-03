Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.80. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1,418 shares.

JFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

