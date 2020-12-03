JMP Securities Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $220.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.72.

Splunk stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $21,755,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

