JMP Securities Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $220.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.72.

Splunk stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $21,755,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit