JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €139.50 ($164.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.52.

About Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

