JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.42. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

