JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.15.

ULTA opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.88.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit