JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.15.

ULTA opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.88.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

