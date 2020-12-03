Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $7.48. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 102,945 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,147,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.