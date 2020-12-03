Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €24.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.75 ($30.29).

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

