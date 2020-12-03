Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €99.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

WAF stock opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

