Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €99.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

WAF stock opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.24.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

