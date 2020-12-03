Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

