KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SCPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.23.

SCPL stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. Research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 37.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

