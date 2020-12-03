Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.47.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$22.93 on Monday. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

