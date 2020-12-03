Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $8.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 3,741 shares trading hands.

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

