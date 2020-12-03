Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

