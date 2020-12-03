Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 750,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 831,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $39.73 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

