Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

