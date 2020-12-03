Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,906,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $101.05 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

