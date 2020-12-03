Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 121 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

