Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

