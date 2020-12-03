Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 368 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

