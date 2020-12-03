Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Prudential PLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

