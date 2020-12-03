Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 53 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,798,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.