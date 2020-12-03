Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNBWY opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Kirin has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Get Kirin alerts:

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.