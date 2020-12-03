Morgan Stanley Boosts Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 1,065

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 738.49 ($9.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

About Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

