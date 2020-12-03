Morgan Stanley Boosts Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 1,065

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 738.49 ($9.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

