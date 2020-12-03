LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LKQ worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

