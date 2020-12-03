LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Tops $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Coinone, GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

