Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

LYFT opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 35,942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 863,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lyft by 481.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 722,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

