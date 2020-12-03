Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 49,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.