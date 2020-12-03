MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,386.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 3.19% of MarketAxess worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $540.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.24. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.33.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.