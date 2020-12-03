Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Masco worth $129,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

