Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,353,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,023,000 after buying an additional 342,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 412,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.28.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

