Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,425 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

DOV stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.