Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 163 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

