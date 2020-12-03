Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,864 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4,151.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

