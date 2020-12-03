Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,539,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.