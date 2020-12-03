Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $90.70 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.