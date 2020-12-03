Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 325.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,312 shares of company stock worth $176,564,650 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.22.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

