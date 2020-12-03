Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

