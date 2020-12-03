Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 458 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

