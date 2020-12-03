Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.