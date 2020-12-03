Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 460 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

