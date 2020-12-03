Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.