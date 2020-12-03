Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.49. Medigus shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 22,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Medigus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

