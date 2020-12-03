Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Sunday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Methanex by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

