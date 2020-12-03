MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MET opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

