Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

MSFT stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,628.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

