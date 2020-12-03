Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) SVP Alex E.T. Bender Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alex E.T. Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.13, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

