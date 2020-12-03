Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.21. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 17,431 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 651,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.