Mizuho Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.72.

SPLK stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

